BRIEF-Transmontaigne Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.65

March 14 Transmontaigne Partners Lp:
* Transmontaigne announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
results and the filing of its 2016 annual report on form 10-k
* Q4 revenue $42.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.65
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters
* Transmontaigne Partners Lp - announced amended credit
facility; upsized borrowing capacity from $400 million to $600
million and extended maturity to 2022
* Transmontaigne Partners Lp -amendment, restatement allows
for, at our request, maximum borrowing line of credit to be
increased by additional $250 million
* Transmontaigne Partners Lp - amendment,restatement to
allow for up to $175 million in additional future "permitted JV
investments,"
