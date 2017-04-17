BRIEF-Transmontaigne Partners reports $0.015 increase in quarterly distribution

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Transmontaigne Partners Lp:
* Transmontaigne Partners L.P. announces $0.015 increase in quarterly distribution
* Transmontaigne Partners Lp - declared a distribution of $0.725 per unit for period from January 1, 2017 through March 31, 2017
* Transmontaigne Partners Lp - distribution of $0.725 per unit represents a $0.015 increase over previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Expect to use net proceeds for working capital, expanding partnering activities, advancing clinical program for metastatic breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results