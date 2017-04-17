版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-Transmontaigne Partners reports $0.015 increase in quarterly distribution

April 17 Transmontaigne Partners Lp:

* Transmontaigne Partners L.P. announces $0.015 increase in quarterly distribution

* Transmontaigne Partners Lp - declared a distribution of $0.725 per unit for period from January 1, 2017 through March 31, 2017

* Transmontaigne Partners Lp - distribution of $0.725 per unit represents a $0.015 increase over previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐