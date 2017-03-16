版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 17日 星期五 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Transocean CEO Jeremy Thigpen's FY 2016 compensation $9.1 mln vs $10.9 mln in fy 2015

March 16 Transocean Ltd

* Transocean ltd - ceo jeremy thigpen's fy 2016 total compensation $9.1 million versus $10.9 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Transocean ltd says cfo mark mey total 2016 compensation was $4.7 million versus $7.1 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐