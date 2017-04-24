版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Transocean says as of April 24, 2017, contract backlog is $10.8 bln

April 24 Transocean Ltd

* As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
