BRIEF-Transocean says expects to recognize estimated loss of about $1.6 bln during Q2

May 30 Transocean Ltd
* transocean-on may 23, subsidiaries of co entered asset
and share purchase agreement with borr drilling limited and
certain of its affiliates - sec filing
* Transocean-To sell 10 high-specification jackups, novate
contracts relating to construction of 5 high-specification
jackups, related assets, to borr
* Transocean ltd - during q2 2017, company expects to
recognize an estimated loss of approximately $1.6 billion
associated with impairment of certain assets
* Transocean - as co continues to evaluate long-term
competitiveness of its fleet, additional rigs may be identified
as candidates for sale or disposal
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2r8VB2x)
Further company coverage: