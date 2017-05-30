版本:
BRIEF-Transocean says expects to recognize estimated loss of about $1.6 bln during Q2

May 30 Transocean Ltd

* transocean-‍on may 23, subsidiaries of co entered asset and share purchase agreement with borr drilling limited and certain of its affiliates - sec filing​

* Transocean-To sell 10 high-specification jackups, novate contracts relating to construction of 5 high-specification jackups, related assets, to borr​

* Transocean ltd - ‍during q2 2017, company expects to recognize an estimated loss of approximately $1.6 billion associated with impairment of certain assets​

* Transocean - ‍as co continues to evaluate long-term competitiveness of its fleet, additional rigs may be identified as candidates for sale or disposal​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2r8VB2x) Further company coverage:
