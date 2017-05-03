BRIEF-Transocean says qtrly revenues were $785 million vs $974 million in Q4 of 2016

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
May 3 Transocean Ltd
* Reg-Transocean ltd. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly revenues were $785 million compared with $974 million in q4 of 2016
* Qtrly net income attributable to controlling interest was $91 million, $0.23 per diluted share
* Contract backlog was $10.8 billion as of april 2017 fleet status report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).