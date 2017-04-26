版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Transunion announces secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock

April 26 Transunion:

* Transunion announces secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock and purchase of 1,500,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
