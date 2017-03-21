版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 09:00 BJT

BRIEF-Transunion CEO James Peck's FY 2016 total compensation $9.32 mln vs $3.3 mn in FY 2015 - SEC filing

March 20 Transunion

* CEO James Peck's FY 2016 total compensation $9.32 million versus $3.3 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nEDHEn) Further company coverage:
