BRIEF-Transunion posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Transunion
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.33
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Qtrly revenue $455.0 million versus $405.7 million
* Transunion - FY 2017 consolidated revenue expected to be between $1.845 billion and $1.86 billion, an increase of 8 to 9 percent on a constant currency basis
* For Q2 of 2017, consolidated revenue is expected to be between $460 million and $465 million
* Transunion says Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.42 and $0.43
* Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.42 and $0.43
* FY 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.74 and $1.79
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $461.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2pgG9kC) Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.