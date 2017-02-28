BRIEF-Travelcenters of America Q4 loss per share $0.17

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Travelcenters Of America Llc
* Travelcenters of America Llc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.17
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $1.42 billion versus. $1.35 billion
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
