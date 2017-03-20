版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Travelers estimates impact of UK Ogden discount rate change

March 20 Travelers Companies Inc:

* Travelers estimates impact of UK Ogden discount rate change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
