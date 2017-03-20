版本:
BRIEF-Travelers sees higher Q1 loss reserves on discount rate change

March 20 Travelers Companies Inc -

* Expects to record increase to prior year loss reserves of approximately $62 million pre-tax in Q1 2017 operating results

* Expects that any impact to its future operating results as a result of this change will be insignificant

* Impacts are related result of change in discount rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
