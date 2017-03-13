BRIEF-Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business

March 13 Travelers Companies Inc
* Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of
approximately $490 million
* Travelers Companies Inc - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &
Flom LLP provided legal counsel to Travelers in this transaction
* Travelers will fund transaction through a combination of
debt financing and internal resources
* Travelers Companies Inc says transaction is expected to
have an insignificant impact on travelers' 2017 and 2018
earnings per share
