版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Travelers to redeem certain debentures

May 3 Travelers Companies Inc

* Travelers Companies - will redeem remaining $106.9 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated debentures due 2067 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐