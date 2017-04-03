版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 00:43 BJT

BRIEF-Travelzoo says decided to discontinue "Search" business, consisting of Fly.com and "Supersearch" - SEC filing

April 3 Travelzoo Inc :

* On March 30, co decided to discontinue "Search" business, consisting of Fly.com and "Supersearch" - SEC filing

* On March 31, 2017, company sold Fly.com domain name to a third party - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2nwQDYf) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐