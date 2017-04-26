版本:
BRIEF-Traverse Energy reports private placement financing

April 26 Traverse Energy Ltd:

* Traverse Energy Ltd. Announces private placement financing

* Traverse Energy - intends to complete non-brokered private placement of up to of 5 million common shares and 2.4 million warrants for gross proceeds of $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
