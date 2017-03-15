BRIEF-Traverse Energy says Q4 production averaged 605 BOE/day

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 Traverse Energy Ltd
* Traverse energy operations update and 2016 year end reserves
* Traverse energy ltd - traverse's production averaged 605 boe/day during q4 of 2016
* Traverse energy ltd - in 2016 traverse reduced its capital program in response to continuing weak commodity markets
* Traverse energy ltd - 2017 capital program is weighted towards second half of year
* Traverse energy ltd says board of directors has approved an initial exploration and development program for 2017 of $14 million
* Traverse energy ltd - initial exploration and development program for 2017 to be financed by cash flow, working capital and new equity issues or debt
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.