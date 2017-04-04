版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-TRC acquires Caltrop Corp

April 4 Trc Companies Inc:

* TRC acquires Caltrop Corp

* TRC Companies Inc - financial terms of agreement were not disclosed

* TRC Companies Inc - expects transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐