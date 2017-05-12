版本:
中国
2017年 5月 12日

BRIEF-TRC awarded $2.5 mln North Carolina natural gas transmission line contract

May 12 Trc Companies Inc

* Trc awarded $2.5 million north carolina natural gas transmission line contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
