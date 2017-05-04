版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:07 BJT

BRIEF-TRC Qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.14

May 4 TRC Companies Inc:

* TRC announces third-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.14

* Qtrly net service revenue $128.7 million versus $121.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
