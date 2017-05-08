BRIEF-Treasury Metals provides project update and announces loan extension

May 8 Treasury Metals Inc

* Treasury metals provides project update and announces loan extension

* Entered into a binding term sheet in connection with co's existing us$4.4 million term loan which is comprised of 2 tranches with lenders

* Loan extension will amend maturity date of term loan, extending it to April 2, 2019, from September 20, 2017

* Loan extension will be superseded with a definitive agreement to be entered into by company and lender on or around May 19, 2017

* Pursuant to terms of loan extension, applicable interest rate in respect of tranche 2 has been reduced to LIBOR plus 6.5% from 8.5%