BRIEF-Tredegar Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30

Feb 22 Tredegar Corp-

* Tredegar reports fourth-quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations excluding items

* Tredegar Corp says capital expenditures are projected to be $36 million in 2017

* Tredegar Corp qtrly sales $204.8 million versus $217 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
