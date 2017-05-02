版本:
BRIEF-Tredegar reports Q1 earnings per share $0.11

May 2 Tredegar Corp

* Tredegar reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Tredegar Corp - North American facility consolidation is expected to be completed in second half of 2017

* Tredegar - once North American facility consolidation is complete, annualized pretax cash cost savings are expected to be approximately $5-6 million

* Qtrly sales $221 million versus $207.3 million

* Tredegar Corp - total pretax cash expenditures for north american facility consolidation expected to be approximately $17 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
