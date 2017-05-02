BRIEF-Tredegar reports Q1 earnings per share $0.11

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Tredegar Corp
* Tredegar reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Tredegar Corp - North American facility consolidation is expected to be completed in second half of 2017
* Tredegar - once North American facility consolidation is complete, annualized pretax cash cost savings are expected to be approximately $5-6 million
* Qtrly sales $221 million versus $207.3 million
* Tredegar Corp - total pretax cash expenditures for north american facility consolidation expected to be approximately $17 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.