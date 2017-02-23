版本:
BRIEF-Tree Island Steel reports qtrly loss of $0.02

Feb 23 Tree Island Steel Ltd

* Announces full year 2016 results

* Says for three‐month period ended December 31, 2016, revenues were $45.9 million versus $54.3 million last year

* Qtrly loss of $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
