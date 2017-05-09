版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:36 BJT

BRIEF-Tremor Video Q1 net loss per share $0.14

May 9 Tremor Video Inc

* Tremor Video reports strong first quarter 2017 results; building on momentum, increases 2017 outlook

* Q1 revenue rose 20 percent to $41.4 million

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.14

* Sees Q2 revenue $38.0 - $42.0 million

* Sees FY revenue $182.0 - $192.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $40.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $185.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐