1 天前
BRIEF-Trevali Mining reports Q2 production
2017年7月21日 / 下午1点38分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Trevali Mining reports Q2 production

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp:

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍preliminary Q2 production was 12.1 million payable pounds of zinc, 3.0 million payable pounds of lead at Santander zinc mine​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍2017 production guidance estimate for perkoa mine is 165-170 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍total site cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$95-100 per tonne milled for perkoa mine​

* Trevali Mining Corp sees ‍52-57 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate production for 2017 at santander mine​

* Trevali Mining Corp sees ‍700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver production for 2017 at Santander mine​

* Trevali-Preliminary Q2 production 30 million pounds of payable zinc, 9.9 million pounds payable lead, 385,505 payable pounds silver at Caribou & Santander mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

