BRIEF-Trex Company Q4 earnings per share $0.43

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Trex Company Inc:
* Trex Company announces fourth quarter and calendar year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 2017 sales about $144 million
* Q4 sales $95.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $93 million
* Trex Company Inc- board of directors approved a new share repurchase program under which company may repurchase up to 2.96 million shares
* Trex Company Inc - incremental gross margin for full year 2017 is expected to return to a more normalized level of 45-50 pct
* Q1 revenue view $143.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada