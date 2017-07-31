BRIEF-Trex to buy SC Company for $71.5 mln

July 31 (Reuters) - Trex Company Inc:

* Trex acquires SC Company—a fast-growing market leader in modular and architectural railings and arena staging/seating systems

* Trex Company Inc - ‍transaction to be immediately accretive to ebitda​

* Trex Company Inc - Ttrex will finance $71.5 million purchase price through cash on hand and its revolving credit line​

* Trex Company - SC Company will maintain its operations and corporate headquarters in Brooklyn Park, MN, as well as its operations in Fort Hill, SC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: