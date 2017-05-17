BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp renews normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment - renewal of its NCIB, which will enable it to purchase up to 1.2 million of its 12.3 million class a shares as at May 10, 2017
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - intends to commence normal course issuer bid on may 19, 2017; NCIB will expire on May 18, 2018
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment - primary purpose of normal course issuer bid is to distribute net proceeds under orderly wind-up plan to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood