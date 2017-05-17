BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp renews normal course issuer bid

May 17 Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp

* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment - renewal of its NCIB, which will enable it to purchase up to 1.2 million of its 12.3 million class a shares as at May 10, 2017

* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - intends to commence normal course issuer bid on may 19, 2017; NCIB will expire on May 18, 2018

* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment - primary purpose of normal course issuer bid is to distribute net proceeds under orderly wind-up plan to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: