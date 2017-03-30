版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment reports Q4 revenue of $1.9 mln

March 30 Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp

* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces 2016 year-end results

* Qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.17

* Qtrly revenue decreased to $1.9 million, versus $4.0 million at Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
