BRIEF-Trez Capital Senior Mortgage declared special distribution of $0.66 per class A share

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corp
* Trez capital senior mortgage investment corp - board of directors has declared a special distribution of $0.66 per class a share of company
* Trez capital senior mortgage investment - special distribution will be paid on may 29, 2017 to holders of class a shares of record on may 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit