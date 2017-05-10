版本:
BRIEF-Trez Capital Senior Mortgage declared special distribution of $0.66 per class A share

May 10 Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corp

* Trez capital senior mortgage investment corp - board of directors has declared a special distribution of $0.66 per class a share of company

* Trez capital senior mortgage investment - special distribution will be paid on may 29, 2017 to holders of class a shares of record on may 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
