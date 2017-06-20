BRIEF-TRI Pointe Group enters into modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 TRI Pointe Group Inc-
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - modification decreases total commitments under facility from $625 million to $600 million
* TRI Pointe Group - modification extends maturity date of revolving credit facility to may 18, 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2rSwbn1) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.