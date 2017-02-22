BRIEF-Tri Pointe Group Q4 earnings per share $0.36

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Tri Pointe Group Inc
* Tri Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $770.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $797.9 million
* Tri Pointe Group Inc - dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $661.1 million compared to $697.3 million, a decrease of 5%
* Tri Pointe Group Inc - qtrly new home orders of 909 compared to 753, an increase of 21%
* Tri Pointe Group Inc - for full year 2017, company is reiterating its guidance from their investor day this past November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.