BRIEF-Tri Pointe Group Q4 earnings per share $0.36

Feb 22 Tri Pointe Group Inc

* Tri Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $770.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $797.9 million

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $661.1 million compared to $697.3 million, a decrease of 5%

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - qtrly new home orders of 909 compared to 753, an increase of 21%

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - for full year 2017, company is reiterating its guidance from their investor day this past November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: