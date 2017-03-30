版本:
2017年 3月 31日 星期五

BRIEF-TRI Pointe Group says Messrs. Barry Sternlicht, Christopher Graham to resign from board - SEC filing

March 30 TRI Pointe Group Inc

* TRI Pointe Group says on March 27, Messrs. Barry Sternlicht and Christopher Graham notified their decision to resign from co's board - SEC filing

* TRI Pointe Group Inc says board has also determined to decrease size of board to six directors Source text: (bit.ly/2omCIpw) Further company coverage:
