BRIEF-Trial data demonstrate robust response rate with Indoximod in combination with Keytruda

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Newlink Genetics Corp
* Interim phase 2 data demonstrate robust response rate with Indoximod in combination with Keytruda for patients with advanced melanoma at AACR plenary
* Combination was generally well tolerated with low rates of grade 3 or higher adverse events
* Data report on cohort of 60 evaluable patients who received combination of Indoximod plus Pembrolizumab which demonstrated 52 pct ORR, 73 pct DCR
* Expect further clinical validation of IDO pathway as an immuno-oncology target throughout 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm