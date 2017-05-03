BRIEF-Triangle Capital announces significant expansion of senior credit facility

May 3 Triangle Capital Corp:
* Triangle Capital Corporation announces significant
expansion of its senior credit facility
* Triangle Capital - amended its senior secured credit
facility to include, among other things, increase in current
commitments from $300 million to $435 million
* Triangle Capital - amended its senior secured credit
facility to include, among other things, for extension in
maturity by two years to April 30, 2022
* Triangle Capital Corp - interest rate for borrowings under
credit facility remains unchanged at LIBOR/CDOR plus 2.75%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: