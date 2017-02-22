BRIEF-Triangle Capital Corp reports Q4 and full year 2016 results

Feb 22 Triangle Capital Corp-

* Triangle Capital Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Triangle Capital Corp- total investment income during q4 of 2016 was $31.2 million, compared to total investment income of $27.4 million for Q3 of 2016

* Triangle Capital-qtrly net investment income per share $0.42; qtrly net investment income per share, excluding items $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: