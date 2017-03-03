版本:
BRIEF-Triangle Capital Corporation announces closing of public offering of common stock

March 3 Triangle Capital Corp

* Triangle Capital Corporation announces closing of public offering of common stock

* Triangle Capital Corp - net proceeds from 7 million share offering were approximately $132 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
