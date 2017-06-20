版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-Triangle Capital invests in Schweiger Dermatology Group

June 20 Triangle Capital Corp:

* Triangle Capital Corporation invests in Schweiger Dermatology Group LLC

* Triangle Capital Corp - closed a $20.0 million unitranche debt investment in Schweiger Dermatology Group LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐