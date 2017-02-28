版本:
BRIEF-Triangle Capital says public offering price was set at $19.50 per share

Feb 28 Triangle Capital Corp

* Triangle capital corp - has priced an underwritten public offering of 7 million shares of common stock

* Triangle capital corp - public offering price was set at $19.50 per share

* Triangle capital corporation announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
