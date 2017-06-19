BRIEF-Tribune Media announces expected share of proceeds as result of CareerBuilder sale

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Tribune Media Co
* Tribune Media Co - expects to receive $157 million in cash, retain an approximate 8 percent ownership stake in CareerBuilder on a fully-diluted basis
* Tribune Media Co - expects to recognize a $22 million cash tax benefit in 2017 as a result of an expected taxable loss on sale of CareerBuilder
* Tribune Media Co - expects to record a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $64 million in Q2 of 2017
* Tribune Media Co - transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, is expected to close in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.