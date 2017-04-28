BRIEF-Tribune Media board compensation committee approve amendments to CFO employment agreements

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Tribune Media Co:
* Tribune Media Co - on April 24, compensation committee of board of directors of co approved amendments to employment agreements of CFO Chandler Bigelow
* Tribune Media Co - amendments will extend term of agreements, from December 31, 2017 to December 31, 2018 - sec filing
* Tribune Media Co - amendment provide for supplemental 1-time grant of RSUS to Bigelow with grant date value of $1 million based on April 24 closing price of class a common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2pt2paP) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes