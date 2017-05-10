BRIEF-Tribune Media Company reports Q1 adj loss per share $0.07

May 10 Tribune Media Co:

* Tribune media company reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07

* Q1 loss per share $1.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $439.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $447.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tribune Media Co - reaffirms 2017 full year financial guidance

* Tribune Media Co - reaffirming our full year financial guidance for 2017

* Tribune Media Co - in Q1, recorded a non-cash pretax impairment charge totaling $122.0 million ($80.0 million after tax), or $0.92 per common share

* Tribune Media Co - in Q1 of 2017, company recorded a non-cash pretax impairment charge to write down investment in careerbuilder

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: