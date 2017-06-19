版本:
BRIEF-Tribune Media says Matt Cherniss to step down

June 19 Tribune Media Co:

* Tribune Media Co- Matt Cherniss, president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios has decided to step down at end of month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
