BRIEF-Trican and Canyon announce transaction update

May 8 Trican Well Service Ltd:

* Trican and Canyon announce transaction update

* Trican Well Service Ltd - received a no-action letter from competition bureau of Canada in respect of acquisition by trican of all shares of Canyon

* Trican Well Service Ltd - no-action letter satisfies condition for approval of transaction required under competition act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
