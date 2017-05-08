BRIEF-Trican and Canyon announce transaction update

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Trican Well Service Ltd:
* Trican and Canyon announce transaction update
* Trican Well Service Ltd - received a no-action letter from competition bureau of Canada in respect of acquisition by trican of all shares of Canyon
* Trican Well Service Ltd - no-action letter satisfies condition for approval of transaction required under competition act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing