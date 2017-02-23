版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 17:17 BJT

BRIEF-Trican well Q4 basic and diluted $0.29

Feb 23 Trican Well Service Ltd

* Trican well service ltd. Reports fourth quarter and year end results for 2016

* Q4 revenue rose 47 percent

* Qtrly income per share - basic and diluted $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
