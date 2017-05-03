版本:
BRIEF-Trican Well Service reports qtrly loss of $0.25/shr

May 3 Trican Well Service Ltd

* Trican Well Service Ltd. reports first quarter results for 2017

* Trican Well Service Ltd qtrly revenue $149.4 million versus $99.8 million

* Trican Well Service Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.25

* Trican Well Service - "with current commodity price environment,we believe that demand is sufficient that two more fracturing crews can be added in q3"

* Trican Well Service Ltd - "hiring remains a significant challenge" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
