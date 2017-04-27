版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-TriCo Bancshares quarterly earnings per share $0.52

April 27 TriCo Bancshares-

* TriCo Bancshares announces quarterly results

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐