BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group announces an increase of the previously announced bought deal offering of subscription receipts to C$175 million

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 28 Tricon Capital Group Inc
* Tricon Capital Group announces an increase of the previously announced bought deal offering of subscription receipts to C$175 million
* Says to increase size of subscription receipt offering by C$25 million
* Tricon Capital Group says under amended terms of subscription receipt offering, has agreed to sell, on a bought deal basis, 17.7 million subscription receipts
* Tricon Capital says net proceeds from subscription receipt offering, debentures offering to be used to fund part of purchase price of silver bay realty trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.