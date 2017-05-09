版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 23:41 BJT

BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group announces changes to incentive compensation plans

May 9 Tricon Capital Group Inc

* Tricon capital group inc says change to its incentive compensation plans in alignment with advisory firm recommendations

* Tricon capital -amendments proposed to address issues raised by advisory firm in course of review of matters to be voted on at upcoming annual meeting

* Tricon capital -amendments will increase threshold for acceleration of vesting of options under option plan in event of a change of control of tricon

* Tricon capital group inc says amendments will impose requirement of shareholder approval for any changes to option plan, among other things

* Tricon capital group inc says amendments to incentive plans are not expected to substantively impact co's compensation practices moving forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
